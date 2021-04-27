إنشاء لوحة تحكم للبورصة باستخدام أوراق جوجل

Offered By
In this Free Guided Project, you will:

فهم بناء جملة Google Finance داخل جداول بيانات Google

 إجراء تحليل وإنتاج عناصر تصور البيانات لمجموعة البيانات

عرض المخطط في لوحة معلومات موجزة

Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview

2 Hours
Intermediate
No download needed
Split-screen video
Arabic
Desktop only

هل تساءلت يومًا عن كيفية تسجيل أسعار الأسهم المتغيرة دائمًا لشركات مختلفة في لوحة معلومات موجزة؟ أسواق الأسهم العالمية هي أنظمة بيئية تحتوي على العديد من البيانات المتغيرة مثل أسعار أسهم الشركات والأحجام والعملات. يراقب التجار والمصرفيون والمستثمرون وغيرهم كيف تتفاعل هذه الأسواق مع الأخبار المتغيرة ، والتي يمكن أن تؤثر في النهاية على محافظهم الاستثمارية. بنهاية هذا المشروع ، ستكون قادرًا على إنشاء لوحة تحكم للمخزون باستخدام جداول بيانات Google. ستستخدم الصيغ المضمنة في جداول بيانات Google للتوصل إلى البيانات الحديثة التي تم تداولها في بورصة نيويورك (NYSE) ، واستخدام تصور البيانات لتلخيص نقاط بيانات متعددة في مخططات ورسوم بيانية لتسهيل فهم كيفية أداء أسهم معينة. فترة معينة. ملاحظة: تعمل هذه الدورة التدريبية بشكل أفضل للمتعلمين المقيمين في منطقة أمريكا الشمالية. نعمل حاليًا على توفير نفس التجربة في مناطق أخرى.

Skills you will develop

  • أسواق الأسهم العالمية

  • لوحة تحكم للبورصة

  • أوراق جوجل

  • معلومات البورصة

  • GoogleSheets Stocks

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1.  فهم كيف يمكن تصور معلومات البورصة من جدول بيانات

  2. فهم بناء جملة Google Finance داخل جداول بيانات Google

  3. تحديد البيانات المطلوبة لإنتاج لوحة معلومات المخزون

  4.  إجراء تحليل وإنتاج عناصر تصور البيانات لمجموعة البيانات

  5. عرض المخطط في لوحة معلومات موجزة

How Guided Projects work

Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required

In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step

Instructor

Frequently Asked Questions

Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.

Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.

You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.

At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.

Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.

You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder