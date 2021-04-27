إنشاء لوحة تحكم للبورصة باستخدام أوراق جوجل
فهم بناء جملة Google Finance داخل جداول بيانات Google
إجراء تحليل وإنتاج عناصر تصور البيانات لمجموعة البيانات
عرض المخطط في لوحة معلومات موجزة
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
فهم بناء جملة Google Finance داخل جداول بيانات Google
إجراء تحليل وإنتاج عناصر تصور البيانات لمجموعة البيانات
عرض المخطط في لوحة معلومات موجزة
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
هل تساءلت يومًا عن كيفية تسجيل أسعار الأسهم المتغيرة دائمًا لشركات مختلفة في لوحة معلومات موجزة؟ أسواق الأسهم العالمية هي أنظمة بيئية تحتوي على العديد من البيانات المتغيرة مثل أسعار أسهم الشركات والأحجام والعملات. يراقب التجار والمصرفيون والمستثمرون وغيرهم كيف تتفاعل هذه الأسواق مع الأخبار المتغيرة ، والتي يمكن أن تؤثر في النهاية على محافظهم الاستثمارية. بنهاية هذا المشروع ، ستكون قادرًا على إنشاء لوحة تحكم للمخزون باستخدام جداول بيانات Google. ستستخدم الصيغ المضمنة في جداول بيانات Google للتوصل إلى البيانات الحديثة التي تم تداولها في بورصة نيويورك (NYSE) ، واستخدام تصور البيانات لتلخيص نقاط بيانات متعددة في مخططات ورسوم بيانية لتسهيل فهم كيفية أداء أسهم معينة. فترة معينة. ملاحظة: تعمل هذه الدورة التدريبية بشكل أفضل للمتعلمين المقيمين في منطقة أمريكا الشمالية. نعمل حاليًا على توفير نفس التجربة في مناطق أخرى.
أسواق الأسهم العالمية
لوحة تحكم للبورصة
أوراق جوجل
معلومات البورصة
GoogleSheets Stocks
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
فهم كيف يمكن تصور معلومات البورصة من جدول بيانات
فهم بناء جملة Google Finance داخل جداول بيانات Google
تحديد البيانات المطلوبة لإنتاج لوحة معلومات المخزون
إجراء تحليل وإنتاج عناصر تصور البيانات لمجموعة البيانات
عرض المخطط في لوحة معلومات موجزة
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.