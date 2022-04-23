Learner Reviews & Feedback for Creating a Product-Market Fit with Value Proposition Canvas by Coursera Project Network
By the end of this guided project, you will be able to use the Value Proposition Canvas (VPC) to position your products and services around what your customers truly value or need. The value proposition is the place where your company’s product intersects with your customer’s desires. It’s the magic fit between what you make and why people buy it. And for us to practically demonstrate how the fit is created, we will analyze a Social Venture startup. The example of the case study would empower you to use the model to analyze your startup or any other company of your choice. The project is for entrepreneurs who want to test their product-market fit. Also, for intrapreneurs who want to modify their existing products, or more importantly, develop new ones that truly reflects the needs of the customers. At the end of the project, you will be able to use the Value Proposition Canvas to differentiate your offering from competition...
By john c
Apr 23, 2022
The course was for someone that basically did not anything about product management.
By Nikolay S
Mar 31, 2022
Absolutely horoble implementation of the education playground. ~25% of the speach is hard to understend because of the autor's specific English.