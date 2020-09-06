Chevron Left
In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to create a personal website with Gatsby. You will: 1. Learn about the project structure of a Gatsby Project 2. Learn how to create and style layout templates for pages on our website 3. Learn how to publish our site on Netlify This guided project is for anyone who has a basic knowledge of HTML, CSS, and intermediate Javascript. If you want to publish your site for free on Github you should also have a Github account. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By Winnie

Sep 6, 2020

This was a great course! All the steps were laid out very clearly and I'm excited to have my first Gatsby site! I've also never used Netlify before and it was good to learn how to use the platform as well

By Ayush T

Sep 13, 2020

cool

By Dulana S

Nov 20, 2020

Good

By LINGGESH T

Sep 30, 2020

good

