Création de chaînes en Python
Dans ce cours d'une heure, basé sur un projet vous apprendrez les principes de base de la création de chaînes en python, ainsi que les méthodes et les propriétés des chaînes en Python. A la fin de ce projet, vous aurez appris la chaîne en Python tel que sa définition , sa création , son impression, ses notions de base , son indexation, ses propriétés et ses méthodes.
Computer Programming
Data Science
Python Programming
chaîne
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Définition d'une chaîne en Python
Création d'une chaîne
Imprimer une chaîne
Notions de base sur les chaînes
Indexation de chaînes
Propriétés d'une chaîne
Méthodes sur les chaînes
