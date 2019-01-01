Créer une présentation professionnelle avec Prezi
Ce projet va vous permettre de concevoir une présentation professionnelle rapidement et facilement avec Prezi, plateforme en ligne de conception de présentations en tout genre. Vous découvrirez les fonctionnalités de Prezi et serez en mesure de créer une présentation attractive et animée. Ce projet est destiné aux professionnels ou étudiants qui souhaiteraient apprendre à utiliser Prezi pour créer des présentations professionnelles que ce soit pour le milieu du travail ou éducatif.
Connaissances basiques en navigation web.
Marketing
Presentation
Business Communication
Graphic Design
Sales Presentation
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Créez un compte sur Prezi
Décrivez votre projet en ajoutant du texte avec Prezi
Présentez le projet en images avec Prezi
Ajoutez des infographies avec Prezi
Visualisez, sauvegardez et partagez votre présentation avec Prezi
