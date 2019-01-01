Getting started with Prezi for small businesses
You will learn about the features of Prezi
You will be able to create various attractive and animated visuals for your small business
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
This project will allow you to discover Prezi, an online platform for designing presentations and marketing content of all kinds. You will learn about the features of Prezi and be able to create various attractive and animated visuals for your small business. This project is for small business owners who would like to learn how to use Prezi to create marketing content to boost sales and brand awareness.
Basic web browsing knowledge.
Content Creation
Prezi
Social Media Marketing
Business Communication
Graphic Design
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create an account on Prezi
Design posts for your social networks with Prezi
Produce a poster for your brand with Prezi
Create an email header for your brand with Prezi
View, save and share your Marketing contents with Prezi
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
