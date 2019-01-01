Créer une publicité Facebook à partir de votre page
Créer des Publicités à partir de votre page Facebook.
Ajouter votre contenu publicitaire
Définissez le budget et la durée de diffusion
Dans ce projet guidé d'une heure, vous apprendrez à créer des Publicités à partir de votre page Facebook et comment choisir un sujet pour la publicité parmi des differentes types distinctes, et comment ajouter un contenu publicitaire approprié à votre choix précédent, et distinguer le public polarisé et comment le contrôler afin d'attirer le plus possible, et à déterminer le budget et la durée de diffusion de votre publicité et enfin, déterminer l’emplacement qui convient votre publicité. A la fin de ce projet, vous aurez appris créer une publicité Facebook à partir de votre page.
Des connaissances de base sur Facebook sont utiles mais pas obligatoires
Marketing
Advertising
Social Media
Ads
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Choisissez un objectif
Ajoutez votre contenu publicitaire.
Définissez votre audience
Définissez un budget et une durée de diffusion
Déterminez l’emplacement de votre publicité
