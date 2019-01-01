Crie seu primeiro funil de conversão e CRM com Hubspot
Criar uma conta para CRM usando Hubspot
Criar um funil de conversão, ou funil de vendas com Hubspot
Fazer acompanhmento dos clientes através do CRM e funil de conversão (Funnel)
Criar uma conta para CRM usando Hubspot
Criar um funil de conversão, ou funil de vendas com Hubspot
Fazer acompanhmento dos clientes através do CRM e funil de conversão (Funnel)
Neste curso de aproximadamente 1 hora, com base em projeto, você poderá criar seu primeiro CRM (Customer Relationship Management) no HubSpot, onde você poderá acompanhar todas as interações com seus clientes e prospects e poderá definir lembretes, escrever notas, acompanhar todos os e-mails, ligações ou reuniões que tiver com eles. Você poderá visualizar tarefas, negócios, cadastros, funil de conversão, estatísticas e todas as ferramentas e informações necessárias para a otimização do tempo e um acompanhamento eficiente dos clientes. Tudo em um só lugar. Com uma interface intuitiva Hubspot é uma excelente opção para dar um passo à frente no seu relacionamento profissional, uma vez que você poderá contactá-los no momento certo, com a mensagem correta e assim, fechar mais vendas.
Hubspot
Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
Statistical Analysis
Sales Management
Funil de conversão
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Criação e configuração da conta
Criação de contatos de forma individual e massiva
Crie seu funil de conversão
Use as tarefas do Hubspot para fazer acompanhamento
Criação de painéis ou dashboards de acompanhamento
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.