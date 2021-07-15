Chevron Left
Custom Attribution Modeling with Google Analytics by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to build and share a custom attribution model in Google Analytics, understand attribution modeling, export and import data for elaboration outside of Analytics platform. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

By Spencer S

Jul 15, 2021

I will continue as lifelong learner to approve my education as Google Analytics.

By Nicholas L

Sep 15, 2020

This course needs more practical material and time

By N.Srinivas

Jul 11, 2021

Excellent Coursework!

By TAPPAL M

Jun 5, 2020

Marvelous

By ABDUL J C

Sep 12, 2020

good

By SANDEEP M

Jul 13, 2020

Nice

By Meenal S

Sep 16, 2020

Simple and straight forward explanation , great stuff for newbies and channel marketer's .Practically i think this is competitive to a new s/w obi i think !

By ENIYAN S S

Sep 17, 2020

Good Course to explore the Custom Attribution modelling WIth Google Analytics

By Sumit K G

May 10, 2021

Excellent

By Constantinos V

Dec 16, 2020

Some terms (eg Impressions) and credit interactions were not explained enough, so I was just following with out understanding. I guess this project was the one I have not understood the utility first of all.

By Ahmed K

Oct 18, 2020

The course material not prepared enough, Instructors points to none existing resource and use it in his explanation.

By Dave C

Sep 18, 2020

As reported by multiple users in the chat, the project is impossible to begin. None of the bookmarks we are instructed to begin with are available in the private browser window provided in Rhyme. There is no way to contact Coursera for support. There is no way to contact the instructor for support. Students have repeatedly reported this issue in the chat with no response for ten days, for a course ending this month. I am *extremely* glad I did not pay Coursera for this.

By Yash M J

Jun 16, 2020

It didn't explain how the data and other things were setup with Google Analytics. Even all the concepts were explained in 1-2 lines. It was a show and tell rather than a guided project. Everything was already set up instead of showing the students how to set up.

By Zach M

Sep 26, 2020

Resources required to complete the project are not provided.

By Vibhu V

Sep 12, 2020

Resource folder not there to do the project alongside

