SS
Jul 14, 2021
I will continue as lifelong learner to approve my education as Google Analytics.
NL
Sep 14, 2020
This course needs more practical material and time
By Spencer S•
Jul 15, 2021
By Nicholas L•
Sep 15, 2020
By N.Srinivas•
Jul 11, 2021
Excellent Coursework!
By TAPPAL M•
Jun 5, 2020
Marvelous
By ABDUL J C•
Sep 12, 2020
good
By SANDEEP M•
Jul 13, 2020
Nice
By Meenal S•
Sep 16, 2020
Simple and straight forward explanation , great stuff for newbies and channel marketer's .Practically i think this is competitive to a new s/w obi i think !
By ENIYAN S S•
Sep 17, 2020
Good Course to explore the Custom Attribution modelling WIth Google Analytics
By Sumit K G•
May 10, 2021
Excellent
By Constantinos V•
Dec 16, 2020
Some terms (eg Impressions) and credit interactions were not explained enough, so I was just following with out understanding. I guess this project was the one I have not understood the utility first of all.
By Ahmed K•
Oct 18, 2020
The course material not prepared enough, Instructors points to none existing resource and use it in his explanation.
By Dave C•
Sep 18, 2020
As reported by multiple users in the chat, the project is impossible to begin. None of the bookmarks we are instructed to begin with are available in the private browser window provided in Rhyme. There is no way to contact Coursera for support. There is no way to contact the instructor for support. Students have repeatedly reported this issue in the chat with no response for ten days, for a course ending this month. I am *extremely* glad I did not pay Coursera for this.
By Yash M J•
Jun 16, 2020
It didn't explain how the data and other things were setup with Google Analytics. Even all the concepts were explained in 1-2 lines. It was a show and tell rather than a guided project. Everything was already set up instead of showing the students how to set up.
By Zach M•
Sep 26, 2020
Resources required to complete the project are not provided.
By Vibhu V•
Sep 12, 2020
Resource folder not there to do the project alongside