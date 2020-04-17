PP
Apr 24, 2020
it was nice experience . the best thing you will learn that it is not much hard as wethink.
SS
Apr 24, 2020
Coursera has a great opportunity to utilise for every one in course ... thank you coursera
By Mohit b•
Apr 17, 2020
Good platform to learn new things.
By Nagamalleswara R J•
May 15, 2020
The course "Custom Prediction Routine on Google A I Platform" is explained very well. Content is very useful to the Students. The knowledge is shared very well. The course coordinator tried in a best way, to transfer the concept of the above subject to all the learners in a well organized manner. Thank you.
By Vishal Y•
May 20, 2020
Good course
By B L P•
Apr 6, 2020
good
By Tietiambou P D•
Apr 1, 2020
Cool
By KOPPULA A K R•
Apr 14, 2020
good to start if you have basics of python adn tensorflow.
By Pasupuleti N•
Apr 24, 2020
How can I get my certificate
By Abhishek G•
Jun 1, 2020
Amit Yadav sir thank you for make me understand a very good way and thank you Coursera forgiving platform. The course was very good and learn how to apply things in the real-world example that help me to make understand everything easy
By Pragyan•
Apr 25, 2020
By Sai T P S•
Apr 25, 2020
By Chintalapudi S•
Apr 28, 2020
Very excellent course for students and more quiz knowledge
By Rossberth A A S•
Oct 1, 2020
Practico y didactico en el desarrollo del proyecto
By Sakshi S F•
Jun 22, 2020
Very nice course. It's useful me my bright Future.
By Kimaya G•
Jun 24, 2020
it was very awesome course .I enjoyed it a lot.
By Subhadeep D•
May 4, 2020
Good course mainly for deployment purposes.
By Rahul K•
May 13, 2020
This is so helpful course site for lerner
By LYZUL I A•
May 21, 2020
Good Project Learning Google AI Platform
By Gyan L•
May 9, 2020
Its really a great course for learner.
By SHALINI M M I S•
Jun 10, 2020
I have learned more from this course
By Vaishnavi M Y•
Apr 24, 2020
This course is very useful and good.
By mahesh a•
May 8, 2020
Very good in teaching in short time
By Kanishk M•
Jun 5, 2020
Great implementation based course
By D.r : G M A•
May 5, 2020
It was a great course ........
By Cherry I T•
Jul 5, 2020
yOU MUST LEARN THIS COURSE
By Saurav G•
May 19, 2020
A very interactive course.