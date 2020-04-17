Chevron Left
About the Course

Please note: You will need a Google Cloud Platform account to complete this course. Your GCP account will be charged as per your usage. Please make sure that you are able to access Google AI Platform within your GCP account. You should be familiar with python programming, and Google Cloud Platform before starting this hands on project. Please also ensure that you have access to the custom prediction routine feature in Google AI Platform. In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to deploy, and use a model on Google’s AI Platform. Normally, any model trained with the TensorFlow framework is quite easy to deploy, and you can simply upload a Saved Model on Google Storage, and create an AI Platform model with it. But, in practice, we may not always use TensorFlow. Fortunately, the AI Platform allows for custom prediction routines as well and that’s what we are going to focus on. Instead of converting a Keras model to a TensorFlow Saved Model, we will use the h5 ﬁle as is. Additionally, since we will be working with image data, we will use this opportunity to look at encoding and decoding of byte data into string for data transmission and then encoding of the received data in our custom prediction routine on the AI Platform before using it with our model. This course runs on Coursera's hands-on project platform called Rhyme. On Rhyme, you do projects in a hands-on manner in your browser. You will get instant access to pre-configured cloud desktops containing all of the software and data you need for the project. Everything is already set up directly in your Internet browser so you can just focus on learning. For this project, you’ll get instant access to a cloud desktop with (e.g. Python, Jupyter, and Tensorflow) pre-installed. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

PP

Apr 24, 2020

it was nice experience . the best thing you will learn that it is not much hard as wethink.

SS

Apr 24, 2020

Coursera has a great opportunity to utilise for every one in course ... thank you coursera

By Mohit b

Apr 17, 2020

Good platform to learn new things.

By Nagamalleswara R J

May 15, 2020

The course "Custom Prediction Routine on Google A I Platform" is explained very well. Content is very useful to the Students. The knowledge is shared very well. The course coordinator tried in a best way, to transfer the concept of the above subject to all the learners in a well organized manner. Thank you.

By Vishal Y

May 20, 2020

Good course

By B L P

Apr 6, 2020

good

By Tietiambou P D

Apr 1, 2020

Cool

By KOPPULA A K R

Apr 14, 2020

good to start if you have basics of python adn tensorflow.

By Pasupuleti N

Apr 24, 2020

How can I get my certificate

By Abhishek G

Jun 1, 2020

Amit Yadav sir thank you for make me understand a very good way and thank you Coursera forgiving platform. The course was very good and learn how to apply things in the real-world example that help me to make understand everything easy

By Pragyan

Apr 25, 2020

it was nice experience . the best thing you will learn that it is not much hard as wethink.

By Sai T P S

Apr 25, 2020

Coursera has a great opportunity to utilise for every one in course ... thank you coursera

By Chintalapudi S

Apr 28, 2020

Very excellent course for students and more quiz knowledge

By Rossberth A A S

Oct 1, 2020

Practico y didactico en el desarrollo del proyecto

By Sakshi S F

Jun 22, 2020

Very nice course. It's useful me my bright Future.

By Kimaya G

Jun 24, 2020

it was very awesome course .I enjoyed it a lot.

By Subhadeep D

May 4, 2020

Good course mainly for deployment purposes.

By Rahul K

May 13, 2020

This is so helpful course site for lerner

By LYZUL I A

May 21, 2020

Good Project Learning Google AI Platform

By Gyan L

May 9, 2020

Its really a great course for learner.

By SHALINI M M I S

Jun 10, 2020

I have learned more from this course

By Vaishnavi M Y

Apr 24, 2020

This course is very useful and good.

By mahesh a

May 8, 2020

Very good in teaching in short time

By Kanishk M

Jun 5, 2020

Great implementation based course

By D.r : G M A

May 5, 2020

It was a great course ........

By Cherry I T

Jul 5, 2020

yOU MUST LEARN THIS COURSE

By Saurav G

May 19, 2020

A very interactive course.

