Product Development: Customer Journey Mapping with Miro
Define customer journey maps for product and service with Miro
By the end of this project, you will be fluent in identifying and analyzing customer journeys for new products and services and in deriving opportunities from your analysis, thus generating positive results for your business venture. This project is designed to engage and harness your visionary and exploratory abilities. You will use proven models in strategy and product development with the Miro platform to explore and analyze these customer journeys. This is an important step for individuals or companies wanting to explore new products or services. We will practice critically examining customer segments and products structures that affect the business. You will engage in evaluating, through examples and hands-on practice, making decisions on product orientation. Furthermore, you will assess whether to modify or keep the product structure when entering the market. You will be ready to take an entrepreneurial idea through a scientific and logical process, helping you validate your ideas for a new business or service.
Product Development
Marketing
Business Strategy
Value Proposition
Innovation
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Use Miro as a business tool and learn how to customize our project template using Miro’s features
Evaluate value for the customer, personas analysis and relate it to the hands-on project map
Define the main stages of the customer journey map
Analyse the journey processes and define the customer mapping for the Awareness phase
Define and identify the customer path for the Discovery phase
Define and classify the Engagement phase customer path
Define and identify the customer path for the Purchasing and Attendance phases
Understand and classify the post service stage customer path and plan for the next steps
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by ESMar 14, 2021
Such a great project with clear explanation. I learned the basic of using Miro to map projects/customer journey.
by AYJan 27, 2021
Good overview of Miro and Journey Maps. Looks like some of the Miro UI has changed since this course was created.
by TSJan 22, 2021
This Guided project is just right for learning and practicing about the customer journey mapping process in Miro.
by AFFeb 20, 2021
its good course for beginner, at least you know how to make customer journey using miro, and theory also help a lot.
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
