Product Development: Customer Journey Mapping with Miro

Define customer journey maps for product and service with Miro

By the end of this project, you will be fluent in identifying and analyzing customer journeys for new products and services and in deriving opportunities from your analysis, thus generating positive results for your business venture. This project is designed to engage and harness your visionary and exploratory abilities. You will use proven models in strategy and product development with the Miro platform to explore and analyze these customer journeys. This is an important step for individuals or companies wanting to explore new products or services. We will practice critically examining customer segments and products structures that affect the business. You will engage in evaluating, through examples and hands-on practice, making decisions on product orientation. Furthermore, you will assess whether to modify or keep the product structure when entering the market. You will be ready to take an entrepreneurial idea through a scientific and logical process, helping you validate your ideas for a new business or service.

  • Product Development

  • Marketing

  • Business Strategy

  • Value Proposition

  • Innovation

  1. Use Miro as a business tool and learn how to customize our project template using Miro’s features

  2. Evaluate value for the customer, personas analysis and relate it to the hands-on project map

  3. Define the main stages of the customer journey map

  4. Analyse the journey processes and define the customer mapping for the Awareness phase

  5. Define and identify the customer path for the Discovery phase

  6. Define and classify the Engagement phase customer path

  7. Define and identify the customer path for the Purchasing and Attendance phases

  8. Understand and classify the post service stage customer path and plan for the next steps

By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.

Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.

Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.

You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.

Guided Projects are not eligible for refunds. See our full refund policy.

Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.

Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.

At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.

Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.

You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.

