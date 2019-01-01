Learner Reviews & Feedback for Customer Journey Maps with IoT Touchpoints in Miro by Coursera Project Network
4.9
stars
11 ratings
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will be able to create a customer journey map that includes touchpoints from the internet (IoT). When customer journey maps include IoT touchpoints, they enable businesses to understand the holistic customer experience by considering their user experience (UX) and when user interface (UX) design may influence that experience.
To identify IoT touchpoints with customer journey maps, you will gain hands-on experience applying design thinking, user interface knowledge, and context from each step of the customer journey in the Miro online visual collaboration platform for teamwork.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....