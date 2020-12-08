By Dathan C•
Dec 8, 2020
Clear and understandable coverage of the topic
Structure of course was easy to follow.
The downloads were a nice touch.
The code and tools were clearly and concisely explained and resources were provided for each new learning in case a student wanted to drill down further.
The actual dataset and the results of the analysis were not impactful or very interesting, i.e. a better dataset and with better 'ah ha moments' could have better illustrated the power of the tool. There were many instances where the instructor was explaining the meaning of the findings and basically it was inconclusive. A better example would have had results that could be operationalized, perhaps with examples of how operationalizing the results drove value for the business.
By Thalia C•
Nov 13, 2020
I really enjoy this project, it had the perfect balance between explaining the theory behind what we where doing. The whole project was well organized, the coding was clean and well structured and offered a lot of check-in points that made it easier for me to work along in my own computer.
For me the bonus point is how clear it is to put this into a real-life business project.
Thanks Ari!
By Thomas H•
Apr 11, 2022
good hands-on training
By Trisha A•
Dec 30, 2020
very practical