Chevron Left
Back to Introduction to Customer Segmentation in Python

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to Customer Segmentation in Python by Coursera Project Network

4.7
stars
18 ratings
4 reviews

About the Course

In this 2 hour long project, you will learn how to approach a customer purchase dataset, and how to explore the intricacies of such a dataset. You will learn the basic underlying ideas behind Principal Component Analysis, Kernel Principal Component Analysis, and K-Means Clustering. You will learn how to leverage these concepts, paired with industry knowledge and auxiliary modeling concepts to segment the customers of a certain store, and find similarities and differences between different clusters using unsupervised machine learning techniques. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Filter by:

1 - 4 of 4 Reviews for Introduction to Customer Segmentation in Python

By Dathan C

Dec 8, 2020

Clear and understandable coverage of the topic

Structure of course was easy to follow.

The downloads were a nice touch.

The code and tools were clearly and concisely explained and resources were provided for each new learning in case a student wanted to drill down further.

The actual dataset and the results of the analysis were not impactful or very interesting, i.e. a better dataset and with better 'ah ha moments' could have better illustrated the power of the tool. There were many instances where the instructor was explaining the meaning of the findings and basically it was inconclusive. A better example would have had results that could be operationalized, perhaps with examples of how operationalizing the results drove value for the business.

By Thalia C

Nov 13, 2020

I really enjoy this project, it had the perfect balance between explaining the theory behind what we where doing. The whole project was well organized, the coding was clean and well structured and offered a lot of check-in points that made it easier for me to work along in my own computer.

For me the bonus point is how clear it is to put this into a real-life business project.

Thanks Ari!

By Thomas H

Apr 11, 2022

good hands-on training

By Trisha A

Dec 30, 2020

very practical

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder