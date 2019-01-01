Chevron Left
Cypress is a free, open-source frontend (UI) and backend (API) test automation tool built for the next generation of modern web applications. Cypress is useful for developers as well as QA engineers to web applications developed in React.js, Angular.js, Node.js, Vue.js, and other front-end technologies. In this 2.5 hours hands-on project, you will learn backend (API) testing using Cypress and the following objectives are achieved -- 1. Understanding Cypress and API automation testing 2. Send a GET request using cypress 3. Send a POST request using cypress 4. Send a PUT request using cypress 5. Send a DELETE request using cypress 6. Generate HTML report...
