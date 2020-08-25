DE
Nov 1, 2020
This course has help equip me with a lot of experience on data analysis and i really love it. Thank you Ahmad Varasteh.\n\nA big thanks to Coursera for creating such a wonderful opportunity.
SC
Jan 7, 2022
This project is really good. Gives you a hands-on experience on PySpark. I was able to write complex queries on my own after a while in this project. Very useful.
By Longlong F•
Aug 25, 2020
This course is too short and too simple. I was expecting some details in Pyspark or mechanism in RDD. But nothing was shown but just some SQL operations.
By upendra m•
Oct 18, 2020
Too easy for intermediate level.
By Ivan T•
Aug 18, 2020
Instructor is great but the project itself is very short and shallow. If you have no idea where to start - it's ok to start with this course, but if you already have little practice with pandas or want to know how to use PySpark in real HDFS environment - i'm afraid it wont be helpful.
By Gabriel M•
Nov 26, 2020
The execution of this course is pretty good. But I wished the PySpark part was way bigger. It's basically a 3 minute introduction into PySpark and the rest done using Spark-like sql-queries.
By Agbaeze H•
Aug 6, 2020
Interesting but no dept
By أحمد م ف م س•
Aug 5, 2020
all is great except the idea of struct function it is a little bit confusing .however all awesome hand-on practice please do more coursers
By Antoine C•
Apr 1, 2022
Très bon projet pour prendre en main PySpark et me permettre de me sentir plus à l'aise avec les subtitlité de cette biblitotèque, en comparaison de Pandas.
Encore merci pour cet exercie rapide mais vraient efficace pour monter en compétence sur le Big Data
By Derek E E•
Nov 1, 2020
By Shreeya C•
Jan 8, 2022
By Oliver E A B•
Jul 5, 2021
It is very good, just basic, but if someone has already knowledge in SQL and Python is more than enough to get started.
By vignesh b b•
Dec 11, 2021
quick start for a newbie with most basic information covered here, worth it.
By Devvrat M•
Nov 14, 2020
Best guided project for an introduction to the PySpark
By Francesco A•
Feb 23, 2022
Perfect for understand the pyspark bases
By Shivam G•
Feb 10, 2022
good way to start learning pyspark!
By Kishore K V•
Jun 26, 2021
This is perfect hands on workshop!
By Syed A R•
Nov 3, 2020
Excellent course and instructor.
By Ajay N•
Oct 29, 2020
Awesome course for beginners!
By RLee•
Feb 27, 2022
Smooth and lucid project!
By Dianel A•
Sep 10, 2020
Good explaining
By Favre d M•
Jul 15, 2021
Très bon cours
By Jesus M Z F•
Aug 9, 2020
Great course
By Mohamad F H•
Feb 28, 2021
Nice course
By Артур А•
Aug 27, 2020
pretty good
By Pris A•
Apr 5, 2021
I'm happy!
By Diogo J•
Jun 12, 2021
awesome