Data Analysis Using Pyspark by Coursera Project Network

4.4
stars
206 ratings
38 reviews

About the Course

One of the important topics that every data analyst should be familiar with is the distributed data processing technologies. As a data analyst, you should be able to apply different queries to your dataset to extract useful information out of it. but what if your data is so big that working with it on your local machine is not easy to be done. That is when the distributed data processing and Spark Technology will become handy. So in this project, we are going to work with pyspark module in python and we are going to use google colab environment in order to apply some queries to the dataset we have related to lastfm website which is an online music service where users can listen to different songs. This dataset is containing two csv files listening.csv and genre.csv. Also, we will learn how we can visualize our query results using matplotlib....

Top reviews

DE

Nov 1, 2020

This course has help equip me with a lot of experience on data analysis and i really love it. Thank you Ahmad Varasteh.\n\nA big thanks to Coursera for creating such a wonderful opportunity.

SC

Jan 7, 2022

This project is really good. Gives you a hands-on experience on PySpark. I was able to write complex queries on my own after a while in this project. Very useful.

By Longlong F

Aug 25, 2020

This course is too short and too simple. I was expecting some details in Pyspark or mechanism in RDD. But nothing was shown but just some SQL operations.

By upendra m

Oct 18, 2020

Too easy for intermediate level.

By Ivan T

Aug 18, 2020

Instructor is great but the project itself is very short and shallow. If you have no idea where to start - it's ok to start with this course, but if you already have little practice with pandas or want to know how to use PySpark in real HDFS environment - i'm afraid it wont be helpful.

By Gabriel M

Nov 26, 2020

The execution of this course is pretty good. But I wished the PySpark part was way bigger. It's basically a 3 minute introduction into PySpark and the rest done using Spark-like sql-queries.

By Agbaeze H

Aug 6, 2020

Interesting but no dept

By أحمد م ف م س

Aug 5, 2020

all is great except the idea of struct function it is a little bit confusing .however all awesome hand-on practice please do more coursers

By Antoine C

Apr 1, 2022

Très bon projet pour prendre en main PySpark et me permettre de me sentir plus à l'aise avec les subtitlité de cette biblitotèque, en comparaison de Pandas.

Encore merci pour cet exercie rapide mais vraient efficace pour monter en compétence sur le Big Data

By Oliver E A B

Jul 5, 2021

I​t is very good, just basic, but if someone has already knowledge in SQL and Python is more than enough to get started.

By vignesh b b

Dec 11, 2021

quick start for a newbie with most basic information covered here, worth it.

By Devvrat M

Nov 14, 2020

Best guided project for an introduction to the PySpark

By Francesco A

Feb 23, 2022

Perfect for understand the pyspark bases

By Shivam G

Feb 10, 2022

good way to start learning pyspark!

By Kishore K V

Jun 26, 2021

This is perfect hands on workshop!

By Syed A R

Nov 3, 2020

Excellent course and instructor.

By Ajay N

Oct 29, 2020

Awesome course for beginners!

By RLee

Feb 27, 2022

S​mooth and lucid project!

By Dianel A

Sep 10, 2020

Good explaining

By Favre d M

Jul 15, 2021

Très bon cours

By Jesus M Z F

Aug 9, 2020

Great course

By Mohamad F H

Feb 28, 2021

Nice course

By Артур А

Aug 27, 2020

pretty good

By Pris A

Apr 5, 2021

I'm happy!

By Diogo J

Jun 12, 2021

awesome

