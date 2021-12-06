Chevron Left
Back to Data Encryption using AWS KMS From UST

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Data Encryption using AWS KMS From UST by Coursera Project Network

4.6
stars
32 ratings
8 reviews

About the Course

Welcome to this Guided Project on Data Encryption using AWS KMS, From UST. For more than 20 years, UST has worked side by side with the world’s best companies to make a real impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people and led by their purpose, they partner with clients from design to operation. With this Guided Project from UST, you can quickly build in-demand job skills and expand your career opportunities in the Securities field by learning how to use AWS KMS for Cryptographic Operations. Join me as we explore different approaches to the Encryption / Decryption Process and learn how to create Symmetric and Asymmetric Customer Keys. Combining detailed explanations with practical experience, by the end of this project, you will be able to Encrypt/ Decrypt your sensitive data using the regional service, AWS KMS (Key Management Service). If you dream about working in high profile industry jobs as a Data Security specialist, this project is a great place to start. This is a beginner level project, and does not require any previous experience. Enroll now to get started!...

Top reviews

KP

Dec 5, 2021

The instructor has very well explained the data encryption using AWS key management service. This guided project is best for beginners.

NP

Nov 29, 2021

It is a fabulous course. I learned plenty of new skills with this course. I am very thankful to coursera and team.

Filter by:

1 - 8 of 8 Reviews for Data Encryption using AWS KMS From UST

By Kumar P

Dec 6, 2021

The instructor has very well explained the data encryption using AWS key management service. This guided project is best for beginners.

By Nirmal P

Nov 30, 2021

It is a fabulous course. I learned plenty of new skills with this course. I am very thankful to coursera and team.

By Keshav G

Nov 25, 2021

CAN YOU MADE Some project on how using machine learning in the project and power bi project

By ABHISHEK A

Nov 25, 2021

It's a good project, gives us the working knowledge on the aws -kms console.

By Gourav K S

Nov 28, 2021

V​ERY GOOD

By Enrique A M

Feb 9, 2022

thanks

By Nandini M

Dec 1, 2021

good

By HARENDRA K B

Nov 27, 2021

N​ice explanation. And Good Examples.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder