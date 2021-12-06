KP
Dec 5, 2021
The instructor has very well explained the data encryption using AWS key management service. This guided project is best for beginners.
NP
Nov 29, 2021
It is a fabulous course. I learned plenty of new skills with this course. I am very thankful to coursera and team.
By Kumar P•
Dec 6, 2021
The instructor has very well explained the data encryption using AWS key management service. This guided project is best for beginners.
By Nirmal P•
Nov 30, 2021
It is a fabulous course. I learned plenty of new skills with this course. I am very thankful to coursera and team.
By Keshav G•
Nov 25, 2021
CAN YOU MADE Some project on how using machine learning in the project and power bi project
By ABHISHEK A•
Nov 25, 2021
It's a good project, gives us the working knowledge on the aws -kms console.
By Gourav K S•
Nov 28, 2021
VERY GOOD
By Enrique A M•
Feb 9, 2022
thanks
By Nandini M•
Dec 1, 2021
good
By HARENDRA K B•
Nov 27, 2021
Nice explanation. And Good Examples.