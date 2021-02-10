Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Explore stock prices with Spark SQL by Coursera Project Network

4.5
stars
43 ratings
7 reviews

About the Course

In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to interact with a Spark cluster using Jupyter notebook and how to start a Spark application. You will learn how to utilize Spark Resisilent Distributed Datasets and Spark Data Frames to explore a dataset. We will load a dataset into our Spark program, and perform analysis on it by using Actions, Transformations, Spark DataFrame API and Spark SQL. You will learn how to choose the best tools to use for each scenario. Finally, you will learn to save your results in Parquet tables....
Reviews for Explore stock prices with Spark SQL

By Cherniaev A

Feb 10, 2021

excellent intro in spark with Python

By Jesus M Z F

Aug 9, 2020

Great course, the instructor is good

By N.Srinivas

Oct 29, 2021

Amazing content!

By Neeraj k m

Aug 14, 2020

good enough

By Thulasitharan G

Jun 4, 2021

Good

By PARTHASARATHI A

Aug 19, 2020

Good

By Ankit J

Sep 8, 2020

cloud platform is not usable at all and course is very basic

By Waqas A

Oct 13, 2020

The said project need much enhancement and more materials

By Nicolas M

Sep 9, 2021

lab doesn't work ... i quit

