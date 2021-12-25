Data Visualization using Microsoft Excel
Gather and export data in Microsoft Excel
Create charts in Microsoft Excel
Generate report in Microsoft Excel
Have you ever been asked to create a report based on a lot of data and you did not know where to begin? Or, you simply needed to demonstrate data from different sources all in one place with minimum effort? By the end of this project, you will learn how to operate data to generate a report and demonstrate information in a comprehensive visual way in Microsoft Excel. In this project, you will create a free account on Microsoft 365, you will get access to Microsoft Excel and use data to generate a report with informative charts that you can present to your audience. Your new skills will help you efficiently make decisions based on a visual data presentation.
Microsoft Excel
Data Visualization (DataViz)
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create a free Microsoft 365 account
Identify cases when data needs to be visualized
Gather and export data
Create charts using the data in Microsoft Excel
Generate a report
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by LGDec 29, 2021
COURSE IS REALLY HELPFUL FOR MY FUTURE RELATED PROJECTS THANKYOU TEAM
by KIDec 25, 2021
I recommend it! Very informative and the instructor is so good :)
