    Courses

    Как использовать дизайны Canva в Mailchimp

    Создаем бизнес-аккаунт в Instagram

    Building Candlestick Charts with Microsoft Excel

    Create Customer Support Data with Microsoft Excel

    Знакомимся с основами MailChimp

    Наглядно представляем данные в Microsoft Excel

    Как импортировать контакты в MailChimp

    Как создать контент в Pinterest

    Знакомимся с Microsoft Office 365

    Data calculations in Microsoft Excel

    Getting Started with Microsoft OneNote

    Get started with Instagram for Business

    Знакомимся с основами Pinterest Shopping

    Знакомимся с Instagram для бизнеса

    Как использовать функцию отслеживания имейлов в MailChimp

    Знакомимся с основами HubSpot

    Расчитываем данные в Microsoft Excel

    Оптимизируем бизнес аккаунт в Instagram

    Create Informative Presentations with Microsoft PowerPoint

    Как создать макет в Canva

    Знакомимся с основами Pinterest

    How to create a marketing analytics dashboard using Hubspot

    Create a Simple Project Timeline in Microsoft Excel

    Знакомимся с Microsoft OneNote

    Data Visualization in Microsoft PowerPoint

    Charts, Pictures, Themes, and Styles in Microsoft Excel

    How to use Open Tracking for emails with MailChimp

    Работаем с системой запросов в HubSpot

    Getting started with Microsoft Office 365

    Как создать панель маркетинговых отчетов в Hubspot

    Data Visualization using Microsoft Excel

