Learner Reviews & Feedback for Data Visualization with Python by Coursera Project Network

4.5
stars
253 ratings
43 reviews

About the Course

Visualizing data is used by virtually every discipline these days. It is used for analyzing web traffic to determine peak server load, growth and death rate of populations for biological analysis, analyzing weather patterns over time, stock market trends, and so on. Simply put, Data Visualization brings meaning to numbers that help people understand it. Seeing the data change can draw attention to trends and spikes that may otherwise go unnoticed. Python is an open-source (free) programming language has libraries that can be used to read and make useful graphics to present the data. In this course, you will create an application that reads data from CSV files. You will learn how to visualize the data using various techniques using existing Python libraries. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

KD

Jul 9, 2020

It is a brilliant introductory course for someone who is just beginning to learn using pandas and matplotlib.

SZ

Jul 15, 2020

Good and fast course/project, you'll learn a lot in an hour, if you already know basics of python.

By Sheikh S H

Jul 9, 2020

Excellent course for a beginner who have a basic idea of Python and dont know anything about Data Visualization. Excellent course Join it You Will not regret. And lastly, thank you Professor for such an effective teaching.

By Ketan D

Jul 10, 2020

It is a brilliant introductory course for someone who is just beginning to learn using pandas and matplotlib.

By Sagar Z

Jul 16, 2020

Good and fast course/project, you'll learn a lot in an hour, if you already know basics of python.

By Yogesh P

Jul 1, 2020

I felt the course to satisfy my required and have learned practically the various plotting styles.

By Javier J

Aug 28, 2020

Great content just the examples are not not enough maybe more examples need to be provided.

By Salib R

Jul 23, 2020

Simple short and easy project. Someone with basic knowledge of python can also learn a lot.

By Monita Y A

Sep 2, 2020

i'm very satisfied with this guide, the explanation is on point.

By Hitesh J

Jul 17, 2020

it is really a short and excellent course for beginners

By Ashwin K

Aug 19, 2020

Great project to get started with data visualization.

By Vineet J

Sep 3, 2020

Excellent course ! Looking forward to learn more

By Marwa A E

Jun 13, 2020

Amazing course, helped me a lot. Thank you :)

By 이중곤 이

Feb 5, 2021

Data 시각화의 가장 기본적이면서도 좋은 Python 교육인것같습니다.

By Karen G

Oct 21, 2020

Enjoyed this course, was easy to follow.

By Ashutosh S

Jan 21, 2022

Awesome Session! Learned a lot

By Cheikh B

Mar 31, 2021

Thank you for this project

By Lahiru N

Aug 31, 2020

Easy, Effective and Fast

By Alfonso J F T

Aug 5, 2020

Práctico y Eficiente.

By IHAB A M G

Jan 6, 2021

very helpful course

By Mustak A

Mar 23, 2021

Great course to me

By UMRAZ H

Sep 7, 2020

simple and best

By 1008 B V V

Jan 7, 2022

Very Satisfied

By Wenyu F

Aug 17, 2020

Very clearly

By Ishita k

Aug 9, 2020

good content

By Jiya M

Feb 4, 2022

best course

By 명수한

Feb 21, 2021

good enough

