KD
Jul 9, 2020
It is a brilliant introductory course for someone who is just beginning to learn using pandas and matplotlib.
SZ
Jul 15, 2020
Good and fast course/project, you'll learn a lot in an hour, if you already know basics of python.
By Sheikh S H•
Jul 9, 2020
Excellent course for a beginner who have a basic idea of Python and dont know anything about Data Visualization. Excellent course Join it You Will not regret. And lastly, thank you Professor for such an effective teaching.
By Ketan D•
Jul 10, 2020
By Sagar Z•
Jul 16, 2020
By Yogesh P•
Jul 1, 2020
I felt the course to satisfy my required and have learned practically the various plotting styles.
By Javier J•
Aug 28, 2020
Great content just the examples are not not enough maybe more examples need to be provided.
By Salib R•
Jul 23, 2020
Simple short and easy project. Someone with basic knowledge of python can also learn a lot.
By Monita Y A•
Sep 2, 2020
i'm very satisfied with this guide, the explanation is on point.
By Hitesh J•
Jul 17, 2020
it is really a short and excellent course for beginners
By Ashwin K•
Aug 19, 2020
Great project to get started with data visualization.
By Vineet J•
Sep 3, 2020
Excellent course ! Looking forward to learn more
By Marwa A E•
Jun 13, 2020
Amazing course, helped me a lot. Thank you :)
By 이중곤 이•
Feb 5, 2021
Data 시각화의 가장 기본적이면서도 좋은 Python 교육인것같습니다.
By Karen G•
Oct 21, 2020
Enjoyed this course, was easy to follow.
By Ashutosh S•
Jan 21, 2022
Awesome Session! Learned a lot
By Cheikh B•
Mar 31, 2021
Thank you for this project
By Lahiru N•
Aug 31, 2020
Easy, Effective and Fast
By Alfonso J F T•
Aug 5, 2020
Práctico y Eficiente.
By IHAB A M G•
Jan 6, 2021
very helpful course
By Mustak A•
Mar 23, 2021
Great course to me
By UMRAZ H•
Sep 7, 2020
simple and best
By 1008 B V V•
Jan 7, 2022
Very Satisfied
By Wenyu F•
Aug 17, 2020
Very clearly
By Ishita k•
Aug 9, 2020
good content
By Jiya M•
Feb 4, 2022
best course
By 명수한•
Feb 21, 2021
good enough