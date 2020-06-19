Chevron Left
In this course you will be introduced to the process of designing a database. The old saying about a picture being worth a thousand words rings true in the database design process. Database designers document their designs using diagrams. To document your basic design, you will use a diagramming tool called “Dia”. You will review user requirements to identify the categories of data that will need to be included in the database, and then fill out those categories with details. You will also determine how the categories are logically related. Using Dia, you will document your logical database design using a standard database design diagram called an Entity Relationship Diagram. Generating the ERD is an important step in the database design process. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

AA

Sep 27, 2020

Excellent explanation & hands-on exercise. I highly recommend it for beginners to get good insights!

SB

Dec 1, 2020

i'm really happy to learn throught coursera. thanks a lot. now i hope i will be able to get a job.

By Vedantham R

Jun 19, 2020

its a nice little project for beginners. I suggest it for my sophomores.

By Soundarya B

Jun 13, 2020

Very helpful course

By Mohammad k

Jun 21, 2020

Awesome course

By SUNDARAM K

Jun 15, 2020

Very good

By Vajinepalli s s

Jun 17, 2020

nice

By Nutthawoot P

Jun 12, 2020

Decent project. Good for a beginner who needs a good foundation of database design and diagramming. There is another way to express cardinality in the ER diagram out there. It would be great if another style of cardinality is included in the lesson.

By Samrath P

Jun 17, 2020

Good

By Juan P R M

Sep 18, 2020

Muy bueno para empezar en el mundo de las bases de datos, conceptos claves y claros para todo principiante. Gracias

By Meridel E

Nov 22, 2021

Awesome Guided Project! Thanks Ms. Judy for sharing your expertise:)

By Sultan A

Jul 17, 2020

This course gave me good ERD building skills. Thanks for this :)

By Nikel E

Feb 28, 2021

Great course for an introduction to basic Database Design.

By MARREDDY R K

Jun 26, 2020

Well structured and Explained. Thank you :)

By Aashish K

Aug 18, 2020

A very good project to be worked on it .

By Ahmet Z A

Sep 1, 2020

it's a perfect project, Thanks a lot.

By CHUDASAMA V

Aug 28, 2020

🙋🏻‍♂️great learning topic.

By Vasamsetti S s D s M

Jun 29, 2020

Very excellent 👌👌👌👌👌

By Daniel L M

Oct 9, 2020

Good Course To Take!!

By Luthfi F I

Oct 2, 2020

The lesson was good.

By Shaikha E a

Jul 2, 2020

Very nice courses

By Aulia R P

Sep 21, 2020

this good course

By Hassan A M A

May 16, 2022

Great Course

By Devakumar

Aug 29, 2020

.......

By Jassim A K A

Sep 7, 2020

jhoi

