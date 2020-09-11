Database Design with SQL Server Management Studio (SSMS)
107 ratings
4,345 already enrolled
How to design a database system
How to implement a database system using Microsoft SQL Server through SQL Server Management Studio
107 ratings
4,345 already enrolled
How to design a database system
How to implement a database system using Microsoft SQL Server through SQL Server Management Studio
In this 1-hour 40-minutes long project-based course, you will learn how to design a database system by identifying the entities and their attributes as well as the relations between these entities. Furthermore, you will get to implement the database system that you have designed using Microsoft SQL Server through SQL Server Management Studio. This project will have you explore key concepts of database design and will have you get introduced to the building blocks of the world of databases. Note: This project works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Computer Science
Database (DBMS)
Data Entry
Querying
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Identify Entities
Identify Attributes
Identify Relations
Create a database and its tables
Insert data and populate the database
Query the database
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by LLOct 31, 2020
It is a good hands on project, thanks to the instructor
by OOSep 11, 2020
A great course, taught by an even better instructor. I would recommend it to anyone who wants to get started with SQL or as a skills refresher for experienced programmers.
by YTJan 14, 2021
Good for beginners, wish the instructor had provided more detail about primary keys and foreign keys, but overall a good introduction to the interface and basic SQL functions
by SCJan 12, 2021
Great course. Learned SQL Server on how to create tables and relationship. Awesome instructor, very clear from beginning to the end.
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.