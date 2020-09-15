Chevron Left
4.6
stars
107 ratings
29 reviews

About the Course

In this 1-hour 40-minutes long project-based course, you will learn how to design a database system by identifying the entities and their attributes as well as the relations between these entities. Furthermore, you will get to implement the database system that you have designed using Microsoft SQL Server through SQL Server Management Studio. This project will have you explore key concepts of database design and will have you get introduced to the building blocks of the world of databases. Note: This project works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

OO

Sep 11, 2020

A great course, taught by an even better instructor.\n\nI would recommend it to anyone who wants to get started with SQL or as a skills refresher for experienced programmers.

SC

Jan 12, 2021

Great course. Learned SQL Server on how to create tables and relationship. Awesome instructor, very clear from beginning to the end.

By Aly R

Sep 15, 2020

An exceptional guided project that is able to combine attention to detail and being effortless to follow.

The instructor is thoroughly professional throughout and is one that sincerely cares about students' learning experiences.

This course is truly perfect for both beginners that want to expand their knowledge in SQL and even experienced professionals looking to recall certain aspects.

Highly Suggested.

By Omar

Sep 12, 2020

A great course, taught by an even better instructor.

I would recommend it to anyone who wants to get started with SQL or as a skills refresher for experienced programmers.

By Peter H

Mar 22, 2021

I loved that the course was so short and well explained by the teacher. A big hassle was, that after a very short time working in the cloud was not possible anymore. I didn't understand that this would happend until suddenly I couldn't code in the environment. As I pay for this course I expect not to face such additional hurdles.

By Yi F T

Jan 15, 2021

Good for beginners, wish the instructor had provided more detail about primary keys and foreign keys, but overall a good introduction to the interface and basic SQL functions

By Sercan K

Oct 7, 2020

Ücretsiz olarak bu sertifikayı verdiğiniz için teşekkür ediyorum. Coursera kendisinde 270 dolar üzerinden bu sertifikayı veriyor. Kendileri beni sony ile paylaşmış şimdiden teşekkür ederim.

By Suhaimi C

Jan 13, 2021

Great course. Learned SQL Server on how to create tables and relationship. Awesome instructor, very clear from beginning to the end.

By Rajdeep M

Sep 20, 2020

Awesome and good practical exposure I have gained by doing this project on creating and querying the database.

By Celine H

Nov 19, 2020

The guided project was straight to the point and was easy to follow. Great for SQL beginners!

By Ian M K

Oct 22, 2020

I got what I was looking for. The instructor took time to explain the various concepts.

By Vinh T T N

Feb 3, 2021

Short and fast way to learn the basic SQL Management Studio

By Jack L

Nov 18, 2020

It is good to start learning SQL and designing a database.

By Keerthika K

Oct 15, 2020

Excellent experience and it was to easy way of learning it

By Lansana A L

Nov 1, 2020

It is a good hands on project, thanks to the instructor

By Harry D

Sep 14, 2020

I real appreciate the learning here

By Hafiz M Y

Sep 28, 2020

It is best course for learning

By Daniel L M

Oct 16, 2020

A good course to take!!

By Marc A - A

Oct 21, 2020

It was good

By Owoeye I

Oct 13, 2020

Well taught

By NAGOLU M R

Sep 24, 2020

good

By Maurya S D

Sep 22, 2020

It was Cool project for beginners to understand design of database perspective and implementing the table using that diagram it's a good approach for the programmer

By Swathi G

Apr 19, 2022

Very neat and clear explanation

By Edgar S

Aug 31, 2021

Buen curso!

By Rima A

Mar 14, 2022

thank you

By EMMANOUIL S

Oct 27, 2020

It is a fine course with very basic knowledge of SQL. It is good if you want to just understand the very basics of MS SQL Server.

By Diwakar P

Dec 1, 2021

It was very accurate and to the point hands on practice of the subject.

