Sep 11, 2020
A great course, taught by an even better instructor.\n\nI would recommend it to anyone who wants to get started with SQL or as a skills refresher for experienced programmers.
Jan 12, 2021
Great course. Learned SQL Server on how to create tables and relationship. Awesome instructor, very clear from beginning to the end.
By Aly R•
Sep 15, 2020
An exceptional guided project that is able to combine attention to detail and being effortless to follow.
The instructor is thoroughly professional throughout and is one that sincerely cares about students' learning experiences.
This course is truly perfect for both beginners that want to expand their knowledge in SQL and even experienced professionals looking to recall certain aspects.
Highly Suggested.
By Omar•
Sep 12, 2020
By Peter H•
Mar 22, 2021
I loved that the course was so short and well explained by the teacher. A big hassle was, that after a very short time working in the cloud was not possible anymore. I didn't understand that this would happend until suddenly I couldn't code in the environment. As I pay for this course I expect not to face such additional hurdles.
By Yi F T•
Jan 15, 2021
Good for beginners, wish the instructor had provided more detail about primary keys and foreign keys, but overall a good introduction to the interface and basic SQL functions
By Sercan K•
Oct 7, 2020
Ücretsiz olarak bu sertifikayı verdiğiniz için teşekkür ediyorum. Coursera kendisinde 270 dolar üzerinden bu sertifikayı veriyor. Kendileri beni sony ile paylaşmış şimdiden teşekkür ederim.
By Suhaimi C•
Jan 13, 2021
By Rajdeep M•
Sep 20, 2020
Awesome and good practical exposure I have gained by doing this project on creating and querying the database.
By Celine H•
Nov 19, 2020
The guided project was straight to the point and was easy to follow. Great for SQL beginners!
By Ian M K•
Oct 22, 2020
I got what I was looking for. The instructor took time to explain the various concepts.
By Vinh T T N•
Feb 3, 2021
Short and fast way to learn the basic SQL Management Studio
By Jack L•
Nov 18, 2020
It is good to start learning SQL and designing a database.
By Keerthika K•
Oct 15, 2020
Excellent experience and it was to easy way of learning it
By Lansana A L•
Nov 1, 2020
It is a good hands on project, thanks to the instructor
By Harry D•
Sep 14, 2020
I real appreciate the learning here
By Hafiz M Y•
Sep 28, 2020
It is best course for learning
By Daniel L M•
Oct 16, 2020
A good course to take!!
By Marc A - A•
Oct 21, 2020
It was good
By Owoeye I•
Oct 13, 2020
Well taught
By NAGOLU M R•
Sep 24, 2020
good
By Maurya S D•
Sep 22, 2020
It was Cool project for beginners to understand design of database perspective and implementing the table using that diagram it's a good approach for the programmer
By Swathi G•
Apr 19, 2022
Very neat and clear explanation
By Edgar S•
Aug 31, 2021
Buen curso!
By Rima A•
Mar 14, 2022
thank you
By EMMANOUIL S•
Oct 27, 2020
It is a fine course with very basic knowledge of SQL. It is good if you want to just understand the very basics of MS SQL Server.
By Diwakar P•
Dec 1, 2021
It was very accurate and to the point hands on practice of the subject.