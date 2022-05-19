Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Database Operations in MariaDB Using Python From Infosys by Coursera Project Network

4.5
stars
34 ratings
3 reviews

About the Course

Have you ever imagined performing various operations on a database without writing a single query? Did you know that Python can be used to accomplish these task effortlessly? By taking this Guided Project, you will be able to accomplish exactly this task! “Database Operations in MariaDB using Python” is for any system or database administrator who wants to automate their daily tasks of performing routine operations on a database. By the end of this 1-hour long Guided Project, you will have created scripts written in Python to perform various database operations in a MariaDB server. Get ready to easily CREATE, READ, UPDATE and DELETE employee data from a table within a company’s server. Brought to you by Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, this project is created by a certified Technology Associate in Python Programming, and Technology Analyst at Infosys. Let's get started!...
By Talaviya m s

May 19, 2022

Very good

By Shamshad a

May 6, 2022

tq u

By AR B

Jan 13, 2022

it is awesome project

