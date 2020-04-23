Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Build a Deep Learning Based Image Classifier with R by Coursera Project Network

4.6
stars
174 ratings
34 reviews

About the Course

In this 45-min guided project, you will learn the basics of using the Keras interface to R with Tensorflow as its backend to solve an image classification problem. By the time you complete this project, you will have used the R programming language to build, train, and evaluate a neural network model to classify images of clothing items into categories such as t-shirts, trousers, and sneakers. We will be training the deep learning based image classification model on the Fashion MNIST dataset which contains 70000 grayscale images of clothes across 10 categories. In order to be successful in this project, you should be familiar with R programming, and basics of neural networks. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

By Rashaad J

Apr 23, 2020

Instructor was great. More explanation on softmax and relu should have been provided. Also, more discussion on parameters and different options for those parameters should have been provided.

By PAVITHRA B

Sep 24, 2020

GOOD

By p s

Jun 21, 2020

Nice

By tale p

Jun 16, 2020

good

By Vajinepalli s s

Jun 16, 2020

nice

By Abhishek P G

Jun 17, 2020

I like the way we got involved into practice by setting goals which are a bit challenging yet we want to achieve successfully.

By Jonathan A M M

May 18, 2020

Excellent instructive course but I don't know why do I have the Unicode error in my RStudio

By Monisha S

Jun 20, 2020

Good hands-on experience if you are interested in neural networks and image classification

By Ramya G R

Jun 8, 2020

I really enjoyed working with this project. Thank you so much for the valuable teaching.

By harsha p m

May 1, 2020

VERY NICE, Learned new thing and interesting with hands-on

By William V P P

Nov 4, 2020

Greate course, very easy of understand, congratulations.

By A S R

May 15, 2020

Awesome live session for practice using cloud desktop

By Jayesh K T

May 11, 2020

Very nice, concise, clean and to the point project.

By vikas v

May 31, 2020

excellent way of getting a sense of deep learning.

By Mrutyunjaya S Y

May 11, 2020

Excellent knowledge by learning about images

By Akshat S

Jul 22, 2020

Good for a beginner like me. Enjoyed it....

By METHINI M

May 29, 2020

It was a great experience

By Prakhar M

Sep 28, 2020

Very Nice and Simplified

By Ashish K G

Aug 14, 2020

Really the great project

By SHANTANU K

May 8, 2020

awesome guided project

By Gangone R

Jul 2, 2020

very useful course

By Rishabh R

May 9, 2020

Excellent project

By PODUGU S C

Sep 23, 2020

GOOD POJECTS

By XAVIER S M

Jun 2, 2020

aWESOME !!

By SASI V T

Jul 12, 2020

EXCELLENT

