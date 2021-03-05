By David H•
Mar 5, 2021
This is the first of these project-oriented courses that I've taken. I like it very much more than the lecture-quiz format. Granted, I did not learn everything that was presented in the course, but now I know what to study to gain a better understanding of the core material.
By XZS•
Mar 21, 2021
Great Short course. It would be great if I can download my notebook. or revisit the videos after completion.
By Bob K•
Apr 21, 2021
You're on a 1 hour timer to complete the practical part of the course but it's not made clear. The content was fine but the Rhyme (cloud) service is slow