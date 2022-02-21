By Ye Y•
Feb 21, 2022
Great instructor and very practical hands-on approach. I would prefer more explanation on other encoder and weight presets as that will be important for transferring the knowledge learned here!
By Shane M•
Nov 21, 2021
Pretty good overall. Some work needed with this projects to make them easier to debug, such as making source code available with a diff tool so people can more easily pick out stupid types.
Because this is python, not cpp or java or similar, it can actually be pretty hard to catch a lot of typos, due to lack of compile time checks, scope control, and abundance of global variables.
By Halil U•
Apr 3, 2022
it is too much step by step follow. it does not explain the why about what is happening within the project.
being said that, it is good for just getting started.
By vaghani r d•
Apr 2, 2022
good