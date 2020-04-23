Chevron Left
In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will learn to implement DCGAN or Deep Convolutional Generative Adversarial Network, and you will train the network to generate realistic looking synthesized images. The term Deepfake is typically associated with synthetic data generated by Neural Networks which is similar to real-world, observed data - often with synthesized images, videos or audio. Through this hands-on project, we will go through the details of how such a network is structured, trained, and will ultimately generate synthetic images similar to hand-written digit 0 from the MNIST dataset. Since this is a practical, project-based course, you will need to have a theoretical understanding of Neural Networks, Convolutional Neural Networks, and optimization algorithms like Gradient Descent. We will focus on the practical aspect of implementing and training DCGAN, but not too much on the theoretical aspect. You will also need some prior experience with Python programming. This course runs on Coursera's hands-on project platform called Rhyme. On Rhyme, you do projects in a hands-on manner in your browser. You will get instant access to pre-configured cloud desktops containing all of the software and data you need for the project. Everything is already set up directly in your internet browser so you can just focus on learning. For this project, you’ll get instant access to a cloud desktop with Python, Jupyter, and Tensorflow pre-installed. Notes: - You will be able to access the cloud desktop 5 times. However, you will be able to access instructions videos as many times as you want. - This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

By Ravi P B

Apr 23, 2020

I had a very nice experience taking this project .The instructor simplifies the concepts and makes them easy to understand and a very nice introduction of Generative Adversarial Networks.

By lonnie

Apr 17, 2021

This course is very excellent and efficient, it helps me understand GANs just in 1 hours. Before although I read many articles about GANs, I still was very confused about it.

By Padam J T

May 30, 2020

This really helped me a lot. One should definitely try his (Amit Yadav) projects. Actually, all of it. Gonna be exploring more. I really loved it.

By Deeksha N

Oct 18, 2020

Its really helpful to start from here, I got some insights about how to proceed further.

By Pratikshya M

Nov 6, 2020

Learnt DCGANS, DeepFakes

By Gangone R

Jul 3, 2020

very useful course

By Rishabh R

May 10, 2020

Ecellent project

By Doss D

Jun 14, 2020

Thank u

By Kamlesh C

Jun 24, 2020

Thanks

By Gaurav S

Jun 26, 2020

Good

By p s

Jun 23, 2020

Nice

By sarithanakkala

Jun 23, 2020

Good

By Abhinav K

Apr 26, 2020

Very good course and way of explaining stuff. Technically from the scratch. Maybe inclusion of explanation of why the selected layers are selected on the first place.

By BHATT K J

Apr 18, 2020

Overall good course, but it need to improve online cloud platform.

By TANMAY A

Apr 27, 2020

The project is good enough to give you a start with DCGANs.

By daniel s

Mar 15, 2021

Project is in depth and well informative

By avithal e

Jun 11, 2020

was compact and on point

By Sachin S

Sep 24, 2020

it's good

By Horace C

Aug 29, 2020

The speed of virtual machine is too slow; thus, it's highly recommended that the ihands-on lab can be performed by google colab. Thank you.

By Mohammadali J

Jul 15, 2020

just understand? not learn?

By Simon S R

Aug 31, 2020

Too short, does not go into essential details

