RB
Apr 22, 2020
I had a very nice experience taking this project .The instructor simplifies the concepts and makes them easy to understand and a very nice introduction of Generative Adversarial Networks.
LL
Apr 16, 2021
This course is very excellent and efficient, it helps me understand GANs just in 1 hours. Before although I read many articles about GANs, I still was very confused about it.
By Ravi P B•
Apr 23, 2020
By lonnie•
Apr 17, 2021
By Padam J T•
May 30, 2020
This really helped me a lot. One should definitely try his (Amit Yadav) projects. Actually, all of it. Gonna be exploring more. I really loved it.
By Deeksha N•
Oct 18, 2020
Its really helpful to start from here, I got some insights about how to proceed further.
By Pratikshya M•
Nov 6, 2020
Learnt DCGANS, DeepFakes
By Gangone R•
Jul 3, 2020
very useful course
By Rishabh R•
May 10, 2020
Ecellent project
By Doss D•
Jun 14, 2020
Thank u
By Kamlesh C•
Jun 24, 2020
Thanks
By Gaurav S•
Jun 26, 2020
Good
By p s•
Jun 23, 2020
Nice
By sarithanakkala•
Jun 23, 2020
Good
By Abhinav K•
Apr 26, 2020
Very good course and way of explaining stuff. Technically from the scratch. Maybe inclusion of explanation of why the selected layers are selected on the first place.
By BHATT K J•
Apr 18, 2020
Overall good course, but it need to improve online cloud platform.
By TANMAY A•
Apr 27, 2020
The project is good enough to give you a start with DCGANs.
By daniel s•
Mar 15, 2021
Project is in depth and well informative
By avithal e•
Jun 11, 2020
was compact and on point
By Sachin S•
Sep 24, 2020
it's good
By Horace C•
Aug 29, 2020
The speed of virtual machine is too slow; thus, it's highly recommended that the ihands-on lab can be performed by google colab. Thank you.
By Mohammadali J•
Jul 15, 2020
just understand? not learn?
By Simon S R•
Aug 31, 2020
Too short, does not go into essential details