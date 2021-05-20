Chevron Left
Back to Create a Departure and Personal Statement for Interviews

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create a Departure and Personal Statement for Interviews by Coursera Project Network

4.5
stars
55 ratings
11 reviews

About the Course

Welcome to this guided project on "Create a Departure and Personal Statements for interviews”. My name is Dianna Eckford, and I will be your instructor for this project. I currently coach a wide variety of Silicon Valley professionals who have recently been impacted from their previous employer. In this 45 minute project-based course, I’ll teach you how to create a Departure statement that will help you answer your first behavioral question recruiters and hiring managers' will ask: “Why are you looking for a new job?” I will also teach you how to create a Personal Statement that will help you answer your first behavioral question recruiters and hiring managers’ will ask: “Tell me about yourself.” By the end of this project, you will have created a Departure and Personal Statement for interviews Learning Objective 1: Gmail and Sign in Learning Objective 2: Accessing Interactive Files Learning Objective 3: Create a Departure Statement for interviews Learning Objective 4: Incorrect Departure Statements Learning Objective 5: Create a Personal Statement for interviews Learning Objective 6: Incorrect Personal Statement Learning Objective 7: Create a Personal Statement Using a Job Description Learning Objective 8: Recite a Departure and Personal Statements in 25 t0 60 seconds Learning Objective 9: Create a trusted contact network list of family, friends and business associates Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 10 of 10 Reviews for Create a Departure and Personal Statement for Interviews

By Shahzad A B

May 20, 2021

This project is excellent for those who want to get selected for their CVs by employers, because it contains the first better impression in the form of Personal Statement and Departure statement for those who are freshers or those who got fired from job in this epidemic. This is excellent tool to grow.

By Megan R

Nov 18, 2021

This guided workshop and the examples was very helpful! The quiz at the end had some confusing questions and answers, but other than that, I'm glad I had some good statements to use for my upcoming interviews.

By Md Z A

Dec 6, 2021

This course was awesome and easy to understand to everyone. Thank you so much Coursera.

By Khunt H

May 23, 2022

it is very impressive

By Amit K M

Jun 18, 2021

great

By Akash M K

Jul 12, 2021

Yes

By Muhammad A

Jul 21, 2021

It was good course for basic level of student, recommended for the person who are looking for mid level jobs

By Krister M

Oct 21, 2021

very simply

By Vanessa R

Mar 25, 2021

The instructor didn't explain how to access the working documents.

By Guillermo P

Apr 3, 2021

Rhyme doesn't load properly. There's no access to the files

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder