Learner Reviews & Feedback for Deploy A Microsoft Azure Speech To Text Web App by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 2-hour-long project-based course, you will learn how to import the necessary python modules for Azure Speech to Text SDK, Create a function to transcribe audio to text, Build a web app using Streamlit and deploy the web app to Heroku.
This project is a beginner python project for anyone interested in learning about how to productionize cloud speech-to-text services, Azure, particularly through a web app on Heroku and leveraging python audio modules.
At the end of this project, learners will have a publicly available Streamlit web app that can transcribe uploaded audio files...