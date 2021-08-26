Learner Reviews & Feedback for Deploy an App in AWS Elastic Kubernetes Cluster using EKSCTL by Coursera Project Network
In this two hours project, you will learn how to use the eksctl command line tool to create an AWS Elastic Kubernetes Service and to deploy a Web Application in a high availability environment, using the power of containers and Kubernetes in a real-world use case.
Once you're done with this project, you will be able to clone a project, create a docker container image and deploy this container like a Kubernetes POD using the Elastic Kubernetes Services with just a few steps....
By Sheyla B
Aug 26, 2021
This course is really amazing. Containers and Kubernetes are something I need to learning, and I didn't find too many projects here in Coursera. This project helped me a lot.