In this two hours project, you will learn how to use the eksctl command line tool to create an AWS Elastic Kubernetes Service and to deploy a Web Application in a high availability environment, using the power of containers and Kubernetes in a real-world use case. Once you're done with this project, you will be able to clone a project, create a docker container image and deploy this container like a Kubernetes POD using the Elastic Kubernetes Services with just a few steps....

By Sheyla B

Aug 26, 2021

This course is really amazing. Containers and Kubernetes are something I need to learning, and I didn't find too many projects here in Coursera. This project helped me a lot.

