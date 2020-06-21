MS
Sep 14, 2020
This course helped me a lot, I was confused and looked up a lot of articles on deploying deep learning models with tensorflow but this one helped by a great margin.
MB
Dec 10, 2020
Excellent! I will rate this as the best rhyme project that I have done so far. The instructor does an excellent job in explaining all the parts.
By Indrajit R•
Jun 21, 2020
Terrible course — do not expect to learn anything about Tensorflow Serving. 90% of the course is about building a rudimentary flask app
By Gregory K•
Mar 27, 2020
Only one video demo with no relation to real-life application. Waste of money and time.
By galimba•
May 30, 2020
This workshop is very helpful but I would have liked something a bit more advanced.
By Vladimir K•
Mar 28, 2020
Course itself is very good but Rhyme experience is terrible
By Tausik K M•
Jun 10, 2020
Awesome One
By Kayode O J•
Apr 4, 2020
It is not what I taught. Not interesting
By Sanket G•
Oct 24, 2020
Really amazing content, everything is explained really really well. Instructor has taken really good effort to breakdown the complete process and make it easy to understand. Deployment is a really complex procedure but it was explained well. After completing the course i did the same thing on my local machine ,after few hours of dealing with errors, it worked. and now i feel really confident about this.
By grzegorz k•
Apr 23, 2020
I give 5 but I couldn't finish all the exercises due to the time limit. I would like 30 minutes more if possible. apart from that top class course. reccoment to anyone who learded some model stuff and want to get a grasp about showing them off
By Md. A R S•
Sep 15, 2020
By Madhu B•
Dec 11, 2020
By Ravi P B•
Jun 17, 2020
Nice way to get started with model deployment with web app.
By M V•
Jul 4, 2020
Really simple and to the point course. Totally loved it.
By CAMILO A T V•
Sep 19, 2020
is a good course is very interactive.
By Anas K•
Jul 9, 2020
Great hands-on tutorial for beginners
By Ronny F•
Jul 23, 2020
great course and easy understanding
By Giriraj P•
Jul 10, 2020
best way to learn, i love it.
By Irina G•
Jul 3, 2020
cool project. Cats and Dogs
By Pascal U E•
Jun 8, 2020
As simple as it should be !
By jaikumar14598•
Jun 10, 2020
thanks for the course
By Doss D•
Jun 14, 2020
Thank you very much
By Subtain M•
Jun 10, 2020
Good explanation
By SASI V T•
Jul 10, 2020
EXCELLENT
By Kamlesh C•
Jul 30, 2020
Thanks
By XAVIER S M•
Jun 1, 2020
Thanks
By Md. T U B•
Aug 10, 2020
nice