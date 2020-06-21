Chevron Left
Deploy Models with TensorFlow Serving and Flask by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to deploy TensorFlow models using TensorFlow Serving and Docker, and you will create a simple web application with Flask which will serve as an interface to get predictions from the served TensorFlow model. This course runs on Coursera's hands-on project platform called Rhyme. On Rhyme, you do projects in a hands-on manner in your browser. You will get instant access to pre-configured cloud desktops containing all of the software and data you need for the project. Everything is already set up directly in your Internet browser so you can just focus on learning. For this project, you’ll get instant access to a cloud desktop with (e.g. Python, Jupyter, and Tensorflow) pre-installed. Prerequisites: In order to be successful in this project, you should be familiar with Python, TensorFlow, Flask, and HTML. Notes: - You will be able to access the cloud desktop 5 times. However, you will be able to access instructions videos as many times as you want. - This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

By Indrajit R

Jun 21, 2020

Terrible course — do not expect to learn anything about Tensorflow Serving. 90% of the course is about building a rudimentary flask app

By Gregory K

Mar 27, 2020

Only one video demo with no relation to real-life application. Waste of money and time.

By galimba

May 30, 2020

This workshop is very helpful but I would have liked something a bit more advanced.

By Vladimir K

Mar 28, 2020

Course itself is very good but Rhyme experience is terrible

By Tausik K M

Jun 10, 2020

Awesome One

By Kayode O J

Apr 4, 2020

It is not what I taught. Not interesting

By Sanket G

Oct 24, 2020

Really amazing content, everything is explained really really well. Instructor has taken really good effort to breakdown the complete process and make it easy to understand. Deployment is a really complex procedure but it was explained well. After completing the course i did the same thing on my local machine ,after few hours of dealing with errors, it worked. and now i feel really confident about this.

By grzegorz k

Apr 23, 2020

I give 5 but I couldn't finish all the exercises due to the time limit. I would like 30 minutes more if possible. apart from that top class course. reccoment to anyone who learded some model stuff and want to get a grasp about showing them off

By Md. A R S

Sep 15, 2020

This course helped me a lot, I was confused and looked up a lot of articles on deploying deep learning models with tensorflow but this one helped by a great margin.

By Madhu B

Dec 11, 2020

Excellent! I will rate this as the best rhyme project that I have done so far. The instructor does an excellent job in explaining all the parts.

By Ravi P B

Jun 17, 2020

Nice way to get started with model deployment with web app.

By M V

Jul 4, 2020

Really simple and to the point course. Totally loved it.

By CAMILO A T V

Sep 19, 2020

is a good course is very interactive.

By Anas K

Jul 9, 2020

Great hands-on tutorial for beginners

By Ronny F

Jul 23, 2020

great course and easy understanding

By Giriraj P

Jul 10, 2020

best way to learn, i love it.

By Irina G

Jul 3, 2020

cool project. Cats and Dogs

By Pascal U E

Jun 8, 2020

As simple as it should be !

By jaikumar14598

Jun 10, 2020

thanks for the course

By Doss D

Jun 14, 2020

Thank you very much

By Subtain M

Jun 10, 2020

Good explanation

By SASI V T

Jul 10, 2020

EXCELLENT

By Kamlesh C

Jul 30, 2020

Thanks

By XAVIER S M

Jun 1, 2020

Thanks

By Md. T U B

Aug 10, 2020

nice

