Chevron Left
Back to Deploy a Web Application in Azure Kubernetes Service

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Deploy a Web Application in Azure Kubernetes Service by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

In this one-hour project, you will learn how to use Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform and its Kubernetes Service to deploy a Web Application in a high availability environment, using the power of containers and Kubernetes in a real-world use case. Once you're done with this project, you will be able to clone a project, create a docker container image and deploy this container like a Kubernetes POD using the Azure Kubernetes Services with just a few steps....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder