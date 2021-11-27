Chevron Left
Welcome to the “Deploying a Python data analytics web app on Heroku” guided project. This project is for anyone interested in breaking or transitioning into the data science field and hopes to build a portfolio that stands out with unique projects. In this project we’re going to be building and deploying a python data analytics web application leveraging the General Social Survey data, which collects information and records of behaviours, experiences and opinions of residents of the Us and is funded by the National Science Foundation, particularly finding the correlation between education, income and happiness for US residents in 2016. At the end of this project, learners will be able to deploy a python data analytics website using Python, Streamlit, Git and Heroku that they can show to potential hiring managers and recruiters as part of their portfolio....

By Nathan J

Nov 27, 2021

Loved the course! It's a good course to learn data analytics that can be completed relatively quickly so that you have a cool project to show off on your portfolio. Great job, Emmanuel! Excited for more to come.

By Michael F

Oct 12, 2021

The instructor is great and the project is perfect for learning how to create & deploy an interactive data-oriented website. I like that the implementation is done entirely from the (Windows!!) command line.

By Abdulateef O

Dec 30, 2021

Easy to follow and very Comprehensive. Definitely taking the next course!

By Jose H C

Apr 7, 2022

THIS FREAKING PROJECT DIRECTIONS TO COMPLETE IS WOTHLESS. NOTHING WORKED AS EXPLAINED AND DESCRIBED IN THE INSTRUCTIONS. I JUST WASTED MY MONEY AND TIME.

By Krishna K P

Oct 24, 2021

M​ost of the resources mentioned in the video doesn't match with the content available now.

