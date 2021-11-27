By Nathan J•
Nov 27, 2021
Loved the course! It's a good course to learn data analytics that can be completed relatively quickly so that you have a cool project to show off on your portfolio. Great job, Emmanuel! Excited for more to come.
By Michael F•
Oct 12, 2021
The instructor is great and the project is perfect for learning how to create & deploy an interactive data-oriented website. I like that the implementation is done entirely from the (Windows!!) command line.
By Abdulateef O•
Dec 30, 2021
Easy to follow and very Comprehensive. Definitely taking the next course!
By Jose H C•
Apr 7, 2022
THIS FREAKING PROJECT DIRECTIONS TO COMPLETE IS WOTHLESS. NOTHING WORKED AS EXPLAINED AND DESCRIBED IN THE INSTRUCTIONS. I JUST WASTED MY MONEY AND TIME.
By Krishna K P•
Oct 24, 2021
Most of the resources mentioned in the video doesn't match with the content available now.