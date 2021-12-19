Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Design Remote Meeting Boards in Miro by Coursera Project Network

4.6
stars
14 ratings
1 reviews

About the Course

By the end of this project, you will be able to design a remote meeting board to enhance the quality of time spent in remote meetings and efficiently move through an agenda. To do this, you will gain hands-on experience designing a remote meeting and leveraging collaboration and attention tools in the Miro online visual collaboration platform for teamwork. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By Sivakumar T

Dec 19, 2021

good

