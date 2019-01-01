Learner Reviews & Feedback for Design Restaurant Menu Website using HTML and CSS on VScode by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will create a professional and fully functional
website for your restaurant having a homepage with a navigation bar along
with the restaurant’s logo that can redirect the client to multiple pages to
review the full menu or know about the restaurant or back to the
homepage, all using HTML and CSS on Visual Studio Code .In this project,
you will be able to identify and apply the basic concepts of HTML and CSS
starting with HTML elements and links up to tables and use CSS to perform
your own styling such as fonts, sizes and colors. You will efficiently grasp
the fundamental meaning of every component , be able to use it and
identify when to actually make use of this component.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....