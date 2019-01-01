Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Design Restaurant Menu Website using HTML and CSS on VScode by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will create a professional and fully functional website for your restaurant having a homepage with a navigation bar along with the restaurant’s logo that can redirect the client to multiple pages to review the full menu or know about the restaurant or back to the homepage, all using HTML and CSS on Visual Studio Code .In this project, you will be able to identify and apply the basic concepts of HTML and CSS starting with HTML elements and links up to tables and use CSS to perform your own styling such as fonts, sizes and colors. You will efficiently grasp the fundamental meaning of every component , be able to use it and identify when to actually make use of this component. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
