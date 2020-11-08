Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Design and Simulate Smart Home Networks in Packet Tracer by Coursera Project Network

4.7
stars
40 ratings
5 reviews

About the Course

In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to design computer networks in logical and physical views, connect IoT devices to create smart home networks, and simulate computer networks operation in real-world environments....
By Marian D C

Nov 8, 2020

Rhyme is slow. The teacher has brief and concise teaching skills and I like it. Wishing that they explain more theories behind the skills they were teaching. :)

Overall great experience. I needed to learn more about Packet Tracer and this course helped me lots in terms of basic skills.

By HAMADOU I A

Sep 13, 2020

I used to simulate with Packet Tracer but it's the first time I worked on a specific project.

Thank you so much.

By I.S.C. P E F

Nov 23, 2020

excelente plataforma de educación

By Vitor

Mar 15, 2021

Simple and easy.

By Md. A A

Oct 17, 2020

Just Good

