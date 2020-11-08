By Marian D C•
Nov 8, 2020
Rhyme is slow. The teacher has brief and concise teaching skills and I like it. Wishing that they explain more theories behind the skills they were teaching. :)
Overall great experience. I needed to learn more about Packet Tracer and this course helped me lots in terms of basic skills.
By HAMADOU I A•
Sep 13, 2020
I used to simulate with Packet Tracer but it's the first time I worked on a specific project.
Thank you so much.
By I.S.C. P E F•
Nov 23, 2020
excelente plataforma de educación
By Vitor•
Mar 15, 2021
Simple and easy.
By Md. A A•
Oct 17, 2020
Just Good