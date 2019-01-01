Learner Reviews & Feedback for Design social media content with Piktochart by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
At the end of this project, you will have all the basic skills to create content for your social media account with Piktochart, which is a software and online tool for creating and editing Marketing visuals of all kinds. You will be able to discover in detail the different features of the platform, and will be able to use its tools to create social media content.
This project is for beginners, people who have never used Piktochart to create content for their social networks. It is ideal for those who would like to use Piktochart for their professional projects....