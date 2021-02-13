Learner Reviews & Feedback for Develop a UX Customer Problem Statement in Miro by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will be able to create an accurate customer problem statement that diagrams the problem that your brand or product will solve for the customer. The power of creating a customer problem statement is that it becomes business intelligence that can maximize business opportunities by solving user experience problems. It does this by expanding upon the knowledge of the customer’s user experience by empathizing with the customer and the challenges or needs they must meet as a part of their normal life journey.
In your project you will understand the benefits and use cases for customer problem statements while developing your own customer problem statement geared toward solving user experience or UX problems. To do this, you will gain hands-on experience applying design thinking, user experience knowledge, and context from the customer journey to build a visualization of a customer problem statement in the Miro online visual collaboration platform for teamwork.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
