Develop Linkedin designs with Visme
You be able to create professional content for Linkedin with Visme.
You will be able to create a cover, a post and a promotional banner for Linkedin with Visme.
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
At the end of this project, you will have all the basic skills to create digital content for Linkedin using Visme, an online tool for designing and editing Marketing content. You will be able to discover in detail the different features of the platform, and will be able to create professional graphic content for LinkedIn. This project is for beginners, people who have never used Visme to create Linkedin content. It is ideal for those who would like to use Visme for their professional projects.
This project requires basic knowledge of Internet browsing and account creation.
Digital Marketing
Content Creation
Content Marketing
Graphic Design
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create an account on Visme
Discover the features of Visme
Design a LinkedIn cover photo with Visme
Design a LinkedIn post with Visme
Create promotional content for LinkedIn with Visme
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
