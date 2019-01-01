Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Develop Linkedin designs with Visme by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

At the end of this project, you will have all the basic skills to create digital content for Linkedin using Visme, an online tool for designing and editing Marketing content. You will be able to discover in detail the different features of the platform, and will be able to create professional graphic content for LinkedIn. This project is for beginners, people who have never used Visme to create Linkedin content. It is ideal for those who would like to use Visme for their professional projects....
