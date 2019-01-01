Developing a Project Schedule
Sequence your project activities and define dependency types
Generate a non resourced project schedule
Consider critical path
Sequence your project activities and define dependency types
Generate a non resourced project schedule
Consider critical path
In this guided project you will learn how to develop a schedule for your project. You will combine your project activities (activity list), their relationships (precedence) and their duration estimates to produce a project schedule. We will start by considering the list of the activities necessary to create our project scope, by decomposing the lowest elements of our WBS (see guided project: Develop a WBS), the relationships of the activities in a project precedence network diagram (there is another Guided Project for Developing the precedence Network Diagram), the estimate for the activities duration (And yes there another GP for Estimation the activity Durations). We will use ProjectLibre, an open source project scheduling swr to develop our project schedule. The concept are the same, if you are using another project scheduling tool. You will enter different type of tasks, different kind of relationships, and task durations, customize the calendar to your environment and produce a project schedule. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Project Schedule Development
Project Scheduling Tool (ProjectLibre)
Task Relationships
Critical Path
Task Sequencing
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Entering different type of tasks into a scheduling tool
Setting task dependencies and considering dependency types
Creating a project schedule
Evaluating the critical path
Reviewing the project schedule
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.