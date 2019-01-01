Learner Reviews & Feedback for Developing a Project Schedule by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this guided project you will learn how to develop a schedule for your project. You will combine your project activities (activity list), their relationships (precedence) and their duration estimates to produce a project schedule. We will start by considering the list of the activities necessary to create our project scope, by decomposing the lowest elements of our WBS (see guided project: Develop a WBS), the relationships of the activities in a project precedence network diagram (there is another Guided Project for Developing the precedence Network Diagram), the estimate for the activities duration (And yes there another GP for Estimation the activity Durations). We will use ProjectLibre, an open source project scheduling swr to develop our project schedule. The concept are the same, if you are using another project scheduling tool. You will enter different type of tasks, different kind of relationships, and task durations, customize the calendar to your environment and produce a project schedule.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....