Agile Projects: Developing Tasks with Taiga
12 ratings
Create an agile project management solution to define how product features are realised based on value for the customer
Examine the next steps for the project
12 ratings
Create an agile project management solution to define how product features are realised based on value for the customer
Examine the next steps for the project
By the end of this guided project, you will be fluent in creating tasks for Agile projects based on previous project phases. This will enable you to identify "How" the customer/user will experience the product or service. You will learn how to encapsulate value for the customer in these tasks. This is essential for generating positive results for your business venture. Furthermore, this guided project is designed to engage and harness your visionary and exploratory abilities. You will use proven models in Agile Project Management with Taiga to shape the development roadmap of products and services. We will practice critically defining how user stories become valuable tasks for creating functionality for products and services.
Product Development
Service Innovation
product design
Value Capture
Project Management
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Starting with Tiaga as an Agile Management Suite and exploring its features
Importing input data and creating Epics
Developing tasks from User Stories [part 1]
Developing tasks from User Stories [part 2]
Developing tasks from User Stories [part 3]
Wrap up and tips for Agile Project development
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.