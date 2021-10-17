Learner Reviews & Feedback for Diabetes Prediction With Pyspark MLLIB by Coursera Project Network
In this 1 hour long project-based course, you will learn to build a logistic regression model using Pyspark MLLIB to classify patients as either diabetic or non-diabetic. We will use the popular Pima Indian Diabetes data set. Our goal is to use a simple logistic regression classifier from the pyspark Machine learning library for diabetes classification. We will be carrying out the entire project on the Google Colab environment with the installation of Pyspark.You will need a free Gmail account to complete this project. Please be aware of the fact that the dataset and the model in this project, can not be used in the real-life. We are only using this data for the educational purpose.
By the end of this project, you will be able to build the logistic regression classifier using Pyspark MLlib to classify between the diabetic and nondiabetic patients.You will also be able to setup and work with Pyspark on Google colab environment. Additionally, you will also be able to clean and prepare data for analysis.
You should be familiar with the Python Programming language and you should have a theoretical understanding of the Logistic Regression algorithm. You will need a free Gmail account to complete this project.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By Parth I
•
Oct 17, 2021
Thank You for making course so simple to learn how to develop prediction model
By Aruparna M
•
Feb 1, 2021
More deep dive into Spark functionalities would have been great