Django for Beginners: Create a Database
Create and Migrate a Django Model into a SQLite database.
Insert Form Data into the SQLite Database using Django.
Update Data in the SQLite Database using Django.
This guided project, Django for Beginners: Create a Database, is for beginning Python programmers. This project will help a beginning Python programmer looking to create databases. You will learn how to use Django to create a database from a model and access a table using Django templates and views. In this scenario for this guided project, you are working for a company that organizes conferences for various organizations. You have been assigned the task of creating a database to store hotel information and ratings Basic experience with IDE (e.g. VS Code), Linux command line, and Python knowledge (including classes, variables, function creation, and control constructs) are recommended.
Django View
Django Model
Django Model Fields
Django Migration
Django (Web Framework)
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create a Django Model to model a hotel and rating.
Add a Django Form View to add Hotel data to the SQLite table.
Create a Django view to fetch SQLite data and display hotels.
Create a Django Model and SQLite table.
Update the SQLite Hotel table using a Django View.
Delete from the SQLite Hotel table using a Django View.
Create a Django Model and View that allows a user to add a registrant to a register database table.
