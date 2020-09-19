Learner Reviews & Feedback for Docker Essentials & Building a Containerized Web Application by Coursera Project Network
4.7
stars
135 ratings
•
25 reviews
About the Course
This is a 2-hour long project-based course and the most comprehensive one about Docker Containers. By the end of this project, you will have packaged, built, and deployed a static web application using Docker. Along the way, you will also learn the essential concepts and commands about Docker containers. Apart from demystifying the Docker landscape, it'll prepare you with hands-on experience for building and containerizing your own applications.
Even if you have no prior experience with containers, this project should be all you need to:
- Get started with Docker containers & related concepts.
- Deep-dive to get your hands dirty with Docker command-line.
- Emerge as someone who knows how to use Docker and build containerized applications.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Top reviews
RA
May 29, 2021
Nice introduction and implementation examples. Although there's a little problem when installing docker. I need to apt update and upgrade first
SS
Dec 31, 2020
All topics were covered completely through learn-and-do methdology. Receive my appreciation for perfectly made guided project!