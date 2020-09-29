Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to Docker : The Basics by Coursera Project Network

4.4
stars
174 ratings
44 reviews

About the Course

Top reviews

CB

Feb 18, 2021

This course is really helpful in getting started with using Docker. The instructor does a great job explaining what is going on in a stepwise fashion.

SS

Jun 21, 2021

This course is easy to follow and very helpful in getting started with Docker. The instructor did a fantastic job in explaining the details.

By Kazi R H

Sep 29, 2020

It would've been great if slides were provided for the course about the docker commands and it's work or procedure

By Sujata A O

Sep 23, 2020

Perfect Understanding of Docker concepts with examples.

By Amarasinghe A

Nov 26, 2020

very good course to understand and tryout docker

By lenin g

Oct 8, 2020

Muy bueno a modo de práctica

By Mohammad R

Oct 8, 2020

It would've been great if slides were provided for some detailed explanation about docker, images, container, and script.

By Thanos K

Oct 30, 2020

Good for intro.

By D M I

Feb 3, 2021

Rhyme commands were a kind of challenge in the beginning while trying to exit from the container. After careful examination, i was able to find the sequence of steps and all looks good. But i am still looking for creating docker image from visualstudio project using docker file.

By Mateus P

Jun 2, 2021

Excellent guided project. I was able to clearly understand what a container is and how to use the docker. Now I will take a course to better understand the theoretical part and the possibilities of using this solution. Thanks for sharing knowledge.

By Cheryl B

Feb 19, 2021

By Srikanth S

Jun 22, 2021

By Juan C G

Oct 22, 2020

detallada explicación de como crear una contenedor desde cero o modificar una imagen ya existente, por ultimo como subirlo a docker hub.

By José C G P

Oct 1, 2020

Simple, to-the-point, series of exercises that introduce you to the very basics of Docker.

By Doly Z

Dec 27, 2020

Para los que inician en el mundo de dockers y virtualización, súper práctico

By Taqi H H A J

Jul 30, 2021

Great hand-on tasks that helped me to understand Docker containerization.

By Sanjay C N

Mar 6, 2021

Very easy and helpful commands explained during the course.

By Infame

Jan 31, 2022

V​ery good introduction to docker usage

By Chandrika N

Mar 10, 2021

Well created course for beginners.

By Felix R

Mar 17, 2022

Excelent introduction to Docker!

By Alton L W

Feb 26, 2021

Excellent source of information

By Abhishek K

Apr 3, 2021

Good explanation with lab

By JOSE M V P

Apr 8, 2022

Excelent material.

By Bernard K K

Nov 8, 2020

good instructions

By Rogelio M A

Dec 28, 2021

very instructive

By NagaArjun

Jun 21, 2021

short and simple

By Vu T H ( H

May 16, 2021

fun and helpful

