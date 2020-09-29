CB
Feb 18, 2021
This course is really helpful in getting started with using Docker. The instructor does a great job explaining what is going on in a stepwise fashion.
SS
Jun 21, 2021
This course is easy to follow and very helpful in getting started with Docker. The instructor did a fantastic job in explaining the details.
By Kazi R H•
Sep 29, 2020
It would've been great if slides were provided for the course about the docker commands and it's work or procedure
By Sujata A O•
Sep 23, 2020
Perfect Understanding of Docker concepts with examples.
By Amarasinghe A•
Nov 26, 2020
very good course to understand and tryout docker
By lenin g•
Oct 8, 2020
Muy bueno a modo de práctica
By Mohammad R•
Oct 8, 2020
It would've been great if slides were provided for some detailed explanation about docker, images, container, and script.
By Thanos K•
Oct 30, 2020
Good for intro.
By D M I•
Feb 3, 2021
Rhyme commands were a kind of challenge in the beginning while trying to exit from the container. After careful examination, i was able to find the sequence of steps and all looks good. But i am still looking for creating docker image from visualstudio project using docker file.
By Mateus P•
Jun 2, 2021
Excellent guided project. I was able to clearly understand what a container is and how to use the docker. Now I will take a course to better understand the theoretical part and the possibilities of using this solution. Thanks for sharing knowledge.
By Cheryl B•
Feb 19, 2021
This course is really helpful in getting started with using Docker. The instructor does a great job explaining what is going on in a stepwise fashion.
By Srikanth S•
Jun 22, 2021
This course is easy to follow and very helpful in getting started with Docker. The instructor did a fantastic job in explaining the details.
By Juan C G•
Oct 22, 2020
detallada explicación de como crear una contenedor desde cero o modificar una imagen ya existente, por ultimo como subirlo a docker hub.
By José C G P•
Oct 1, 2020
Simple, to-the-point, series of exercises that introduce you to the very basics of Docker.
By Doly Z•
Dec 27, 2020
Para los que inician en el mundo de dockers y virtualización, súper práctico
By Taqi H H A J•
Jul 30, 2021
Great hand-on tasks that helped me to understand Docker containerization.
By Sanjay C N•
Mar 6, 2021
Very easy and helpful commands explained during the course.
By Infame•
Jan 31, 2022
Very good introduction to docker usage
By Chandrika N•
Mar 10, 2021
Well created course for beginners.
By Felix R•
Mar 17, 2022
Excelent introduction to Docker!
By Alton L W•
Feb 26, 2021
Excellent source of information
By Abhishek K•
Apr 3, 2021
Good explanation with lab
By JOSE M V P•
Apr 8, 2022
Excelent material.
By Bernard K K•
Nov 8, 2020
good instructions
By Rogelio M A•
Dec 28, 2021
very instructive
By NagaArjun•
Jun 21, 2021
short and simple
By Vu T H ( H•
May 16, 2021
fun and helpful