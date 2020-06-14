Chevron Left
Back to Build Data Analysis and Transformation Skills in R using DPLYR

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Build Data Analysis and Transformation Skills in R using DPLYR by Coursera Project Network

4.7
stars
86 ratings
12 reviews

About the Course

Congratulations you've made it to Part 2 of the DPLYR series! In a moment you will be taken to Rhyme where a Virtual Machine with R, R Studio and DPLYR awaits. Once there you will begin the Project where you will be introduced to the Rhyme Interface and subsequently learn how to use the DPLYR verbs in a more advanced way by building on the foundation learned in the previous course. Come in, get experience using R and learn new ways to use the dplyr functions. By the end of this course, you will be able to: To practice the basic dplyr functions and how they are used To learn advanced features of the dplyr verb 'mutate' To implement the verb mutate over a data set in place of a 'for loop' To continue thinking in dplyr verb phrases (ex. filter, aggregate, and transform data)...

Top reviews

NS

Jun 10, 2020

This project is very good for the beginners who want to learn data transformation using DPLYR in R.

JK

Oct 12, 2020

this is a very great course with an awesome instructer

Filter by:

1 - 12 of 12 Reviews for Build Data Analysis and Transformation Skills in R using DPLYR

By Saúl B

Jun 14, 2020

Excelente manera que ha implementado Cursera para aprender por medio de proyectos guiados y un entorno de trabajo establecido.

By Numan S

Jun 11, 2020

This project is very good for the beginners who want to learn data transformation using DPLYR in R.

By john k

Oct 13, 2020

this is a very great course with an awesome instructer

By ILLYA B

Mar 10, 2021

Excellent instructor! Fantastic material!

By Vikram K

Sep 4, 2020

Great course from a great instructor.

By Kirt P S

Sep 4, 2020

Excellent project for beginners!

By Medha B

Sep 28, 2020

nice for beginners.

By SASI V T

Jul 10, 2020

EXCELLENT

By tale p

Jun 28, 2020

good

By Vajinepalli s s

Jun 16, 2020

nice

By Muralidhara B K

Jun 15, 2020

Beginner friendly, I really liked it.

By M M A

Jul 23, 2020

Ok

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder