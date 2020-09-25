Learner Reviews & Feedback for Draw Insights with Crosstabs Reports in Google Sheets by Coursera Project Network
4.5
stars
25 ratings
•
1 reviews
About the Course
Crosstabs reports present select slices of data in a matrix format making it easier to visualize patterns and explore similarities and differences between categories or variables. In this course, we’ll explore the pivot-table tactics applied in Google Sheets to create crosstabs reports, conduct a preliminary—exploratory—analysis of the data within the report, and learn how visually presenting data in a crosstabs report can aid the user in their discovery of insights that tell the data’s story. By the end of this course, you will be able to apply pivot table tactics to create crosstabs reports and share data in your business’s domain.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Filter by:
1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Draw Insights with Crosstabs Reports in Google Sheets
By Murtuza B
•
Sep 25, 2020
Very lucid and simple explanation! Thank you so much for creating the project.